HARRISBURG — With high temperatures and high humidity as summer rolls along, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is urging all residents, and especially older adults, to protect themselves from potentially deadly heat-related illnesses.
Seniors may be less able to respond to extreme temperatures and taking certain medication can affect how a person’s body reacts to heat, according to Dr. Denise Johnson, acting secretary of health and Pennsylvania physician general.
“Older adults are particularly vulnerable to the summer’s high temperatures and humidity that can lead to heat exhaustion and heat strokes,” Johnson said. “During this time of the year, we ask Pennsylvanians to be good neighbors and check on our most vulnerable citizens who may have limited mobility or may not have a way to easily escape the heat.”
The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke and heat exhaustion, according to Johnson, who was medical director at Meadville Medical Center prior to her state appointments.
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. Warning signs include extreme body temperature, rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness and confusion. If heat stroke symptoms develop, get medical assistance right away, Johnson advises. Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting and fainting.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Robert Torre reminds residents that high heat and humidity conditions are a concern for older residents.
“Some seniors may not have access to fans, air conditioners or other support options to adequately get through a period of extreme heat, so it’s important that all of us check on our older family members, neighbors and friends to make sure they stay cool and are managing well,” he said.
Pennsylvania’s network of Area Agencies on Aging is a great resource for older adults to learn about senior community centers acting as cooling stations in their neighborhood and other supports that may be available, Torre said.
The state offers safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:
• Drink plenty of water and do not wait until you are thirsty to drink more fluids;
• Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar, as they can cause dehydration;
• Stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible to protect against heat-related illness and death;
• Avoid long periods in the direct sun or in unventilated rooms;
• Reschedule outdoor activities for cooler times of the day, and try to rest often in shady areas;
• Dress in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses — and use a sunscreen of SPF15 or higher;
• Take frequent baths or showers and remain in a cool place;
• Check on those who might be more at risk from high temperatures like infants, children or older individuals; and
• Never leave children or pets inside vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.