Pennsylvania’s State Transportation Commission (STC) updated its 12-year program on Wednesday.
The new plan anticipates $84 billion will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads.
The program is a multimodal, fiscally constrained planning tool used to identify and prioritize Pennsylvania’s transportation projects and the funds needed to complete them, officials said in making the announcement. State law requires the STC to review and update the program every two years. No capital project can move forward unless it is included in the 12-year plan.
The newly adopted program, which takes effect Oct. 1, incorporates funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and anticipates the following funding availability in the first four years of the program from federal, state and local sources:
• $16 billion for state highway and bridge projects;
• $11.4 billion for public transit;
• $331 million for multimodal projects;
• $232 million for rail freight; and
• $168 million for aviation.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has already made a noticeable impact on transportation projects in Pennsylvania across all modes,” said Secretary Yassmin Gramian of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). “While additional investment in our large transportation network is certainly needed, PennDOT takes pride in being a responsible steward of federal, state and local dollars to help improve infrastructure across all modes.”
The plan also highlights some of PennDOT’s major accomplishments over the past two years, ranging from the modernization of train stations to the implementation of innovative strategies and the latest technologies to enhance safety and efficiency across a wide range of operations.
Now that the STC has approved the update, it has been submitted to the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration for review and approval. The Federal Highway Administration coordinates with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to review the plan’s conformity with air quality requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.