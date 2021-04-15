Attorney Jill Beck of Allegheny County, a Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania Superior Court, will stop Friday at 7 p.m. at Crawford County Democratic Committee headquarters, 927 Diamond Park, Meadville.
The event is open to all interested Democrats in the region. Light refreshments will be provided. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and masking guidelines will be observed.
"I am committed to being a candidate and officeholder for the whole of Pennsylvania," Beck said. "Crawford County has a seat at the table, just as all other counties, and I am looking forward to hearing the cares and concerns of Crawford residents."
Beck has spent her legal career on both sides of the Superior Court bench — as a deputy law clerk for the court for six years as well as an attorney in private practice. She has spent a portion of her career in pro bono (free) legal representation to ensure that all Pennsylvanians, particularly the most disadvantaged, have equal access to justice.
Beck has highlighted her advocacy as part of her campaign.
She has been highly recommended for the Superior Court by the Allegheny County Bar Association as well as recommended by the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
• More information: Call (814) 807-0702 or by email info@crawfordcountydemocrats.com.