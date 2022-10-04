HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania collected $4.2 billion in General Fund revenue in September, which was $135.8 million, or 3.3 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported Monday.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $9.8 billion, which is $196.2 million, or 2.0 percent, above estimate.
The Wolf administration also oversaw a $2.1 billion deposit into Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund in September — the second largest deposit ever — nearly doubling the size of Pennsylvania’s emergency preparedness fund.
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.1 billion for September, $2.3 million below estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $3.6 billion, which is $43.1 million, or 1.2 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in September was $1.6 billion, $61.8 million below estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $3.8 billion, which is $68.2 million, or 1.8 percent, below estimate.
September corporation tax revenue of $1.1 billion was $202.4 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $1.4 billion, which is $197.3 million, or 16.9 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $128.2 million, $5.1 million below estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $355.1 million, which is $8.4 million, or 2.3 percent, below estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $62.4 million for September, $5.2 million below estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $185.6 million, which is $12.9 million, or 7.5 percent, more than anticipated.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $176.7 million for the month, $1.7 million below estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $441.4 million, which is $8.1 million, or 1.8 percent, below estimate.
Non-tax revenue totaled $32.3 million for the month, $9.4 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $109.8 million, which is $27.5 million, or 33.5 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $252.8 million for the month, $34.3 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund — which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues — total $733.4 million, which is $9.6 million, or 1.3 percent, above estimate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.