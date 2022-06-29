Eligible Pennsylvanians were reminded by state officials to apply for the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue recently announced the deadline to submit applications has been extended from Thursday to Dec. 31.
The Pennsylvania Treasury Department already has started processing rebate payments.
Direct deposit payments will begin on Friday, with the first round of check payments scheduled to be mailed on Thursday.
Treasury works with the Department of Revenue to process as many payments as possible in advance of the disbursement date, which is set in state law. Payments beyond Friday will be processed as applications are approved by the Department of Revenue.
The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older.
The maximum standard rebate is $650. Some homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates. The program benefits about 400,000 Pennsylvanians each year with approximately $250 million in rebate payments.
The program has dispersed more than $7.3 billion since it started in 1971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.