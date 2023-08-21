A new statewide study shows reports of suspected child abuse in Crawford County rose 9.4 percent in 2022 while the number of verified cases in the county jumped by 18.6 percent in 2022.
The recent study, issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), has the total number of suspected child abuse cases statewide going up only 2.8 percent in 2022. At the same time, the number of verified child abuse cases across Pennsylvania actually fell by 4.75 percent in 2022.
Of Crawford County’s 51 verified abuse cases in 2022, 30 of them, or almost 58.8 percent, involved sexual abuse.
Another 18 of the verified abuse cases, or 35.2 percent, had confirmed or likely bodily injuries to the child who was abused.
The report also found substance use by caregivers remained the top “protective services” concern in 2022 for Crawford County reflecting a continued trend across much of the state.
Based on General Protective Services youth assessments, almost a quarter of Crawford County’s suspected child abuse cases, 24.1 percent, listed caregiver substance use as a concern.
Crawford County had no abuse cases that resulted in a death in 2022, but it did have one verified near fatality of the 138 near fatalities reported statewide in 2022.
Pennsylvania’s child welfare system is supervised by the state with each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties administering their own service programs.
The 2022 compiled by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services reflects numbers that are returning to pre-COVID-19 levels in many parts of the state, according to Dr. Val Arkoosh, secretary of the Department of Human Services.
“The Annual Child Protective Services Report captures the challenges we face eradicating child abuse,” Arkoosh said in releasing the report. “This report also demonstrates the vital daily work of keeping kids safe and supporting families.”
The issue of child abuse knows no boundaries, or economic status, race, or gender as it affects children from all demographics, she said.
“All children deserve to grow and thrive in a safe, loving environment, and parents deserve support and partnership in raising healthy, happy children,” Arkoosh said.
Arkoosh said DHS urges all Pennsylvanians to report potential child abuse or neglect to ChildLine, a 24/7 hotline available to anyone concerned for the safety or well-being of a child, by calling (800) 932-0313.
