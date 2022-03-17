State Rep. Brad Roae has announced he will seek reelection to the 6th District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The district encompasses parts of central and western Crawford County and a portion of western Erie County.
Roae again plans to seek the Republican Party nomination in the May 17 primary, calling it an honor and privilege to represent the area. Roae is seeking reelection to a ninth term.
“President Biden and Governor Wolf are taking our country and our state down a dangerous road and I will continue to fight against their reckless policies,” Roae said in making his announcement. “I will continue to stand up for our rights and freedoms. I believe that overspending and not under taxing is what leads to government budget problems, so I will continue to fight against excessive spending and fight against tax increases.”
Since his election to the state House in 2006, Roae said he has a 100 percent record voting against tax increases, a 100 percent percent pro-gun rights voting record and a 100 percent pro-life voting record.
Roae said his voting record has earned him endorsements from groups like the National Rifle Association, the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, and high ratings from conservative groups like Americans for Prosperity, the American Conservative Union, National Federation of Independent Business and the Club for Growth.
“I am a conservative with a proven voting record and experience doing the job and I have been a Republican for 36 years,” Roae said. “I have lived 45 years in Crawford County and 10 years in Erie County. I am the life-long Republican candidate and the life-long local candidate.”
Roae is a graduate of Maplewood High School and an Eagle Scout. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Gannon University in Erie.
He was a commercial underwriter with Erie Insurance for 14 years prior to being elected in 2006.
Roae also has served the community with 23 years as a volunteer firefighter; 18 years as a volunteer emergency medical technician; and several years of volunteering with the Boy Scouts, Maplewood Football Boosters and Maplewood Wrestling Boosters.
Roae and his wife, Dana, have been married 24 years and reside in East Mead Township. They are the parents of three children.
Roae’s campaign may be contacted via email at dbroae@gmail.com or phone at (814) 336-5154.