The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is reminding eligible veterans that they may qualify for a monthly pension through the state’s Amputee and Paralyzed Veterans Pension program.
Veterans who qualify for the pension can receive $150 per month. Currently, there are more than 2,000 veterans across the commonwealth enrolled in the program.
“All veterans have sacrificed in some way, but some sacrifices have altered day-to-day life greater than others. It is imperative that we help those whose lives have been changed due to an accident or injury while serving our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We want every veteran who is eligible for this program to apply for and receive this benefit.”
To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Have been a resident of Pennsylvania upon entering the military.
• Have received Honorable or Under Honorable Conditions discharge.
• Have suffered a service-connected injury or incurred a disease resulting in the loss or loss of use of two or more extremities (arms/hands or legs/feet).
• Have at least a 40 percent disability rating compensation rating or higher in each limb as determined and certified by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
To apply, Pennsylvania veterans should contact their county director of veterans affairs.
• More information: Visit dmva.pa.gov.
