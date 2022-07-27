The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced the creation of Finding Your Way in PA, a Pennsylvania-based mobile and desktop app developed by the Center for Schools and Communities to help connect students and families experiencing homelessness with local services and resources.
“It is critically important that we remove the barriers faced by students experiencing homelessness to help them learn, grow, and thrive continuously and seamlessly, and this new app brings that assistance into the 21st century,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “Through this innovative new resource, Pennsylvanians can access free help 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a mobile phone or a desktop computer. Users without access to these devices are encouraged to visit their local library or community center for help and support.”
While using the app, users can search for and request assistance with services and resources in their current location, local communities and throughout Pennsylvania to connect them with helpful supports.
The app is available on three platforms (web, Google Play Store and Apple App Store), features a simple design with list and map view to find and connect to services easily, features a Chatbot that helps users find services, and lists various national crisis hotlines that can provide users with emotional support.
The app’s development was supported through the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) Program.
