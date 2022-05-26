Crawford County has had 184 coronavirus cases over the past seven days.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is only updating its COVID dashboard weekly on Wednesdays, so a daily case count has not been available for the county.
The seven-day total is 18 cases lower than the previous report. The county’s current seven-day average of new cases is at 26.3.
The state reported there were 10 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county on Wednesday, a change from six listed last week. There was one COVID patient in an intensive care unit (ICU), a change from two last week, and no coronavirus patients on ventilators, the same as last week. The state said there were 10 adult ICU beds available, a change from seven in the last report.
Pennsylvania had more COVID-19 deaths over the last week than in the preceding month, according to state data released by the Department of Health.
In its weekly update, department officials registered 249 new COVID-related deaths over the past seven days, up from 84 the week before. There were also 29,664 new cases, up nearly 2,000 over last week’s total.
Since the pandemic began 26 months ago, there have been 2.9 million cases in Pennsylvania and more than 45,000 deaths tied to the coronavirus.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 8 percent, while deaths were up 10 percent. Hospitalizations were up 4 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases were up 6 percent and hospitalizations were up 8 percent, while deaths were up 200 percent from last week.
There were 1,286 COVID hospitalizations statewide Wednesday, up 130 from last week’s total and the highest statewide since March 3. There were 151 patients statewide being treated in ICUs, and 65 on ventilators.
