The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has restricted speeds on Conneaut Lake temporarily due to the lake's high water level.
Boats and other watercraft are temporarily limited to slow, no wake speed until further notice from the commission.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission issued the change this morning.
The entire lake is under the speed limitation. The restriction is in place due to hazardous conditions caused by elevated water levels from heavy rains, according to Mike Parker, commission spokesman.
“There is a bit of an issue out there,” Mike Parker said this morning.
The restriction remains in effect until further notice.
The commission issued a similar temporary restriction on Conneaut Lake in June 2019 due to high water levels then.