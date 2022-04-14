ERIE — Officials highlighted nearly 90 projects anticipated to continue or be awarded this year in the six-county northwest region and discussed the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“It is going to be a robust construction season in the northwest corner of the state, with more than $299 million in projects starting or continuing this year,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. “Our PennDOT employees and contractors work hard to provide everyone with a safe transportation system, and we’re asking drivers to do their part by slowing down and staying alert whenever approaching or traveling through a work zone.”
Work plans for the construction season in Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 1, which covers Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties, call for improvements to approximately 177 miles of roadway and the replacement or repair of 24 bridges, including 15 in poor condition and two historic bridges that are being preserved and repurposed.
This year, District 1 is expecting to award 80 contracts for work to be done in 2022 and 2023. These include projects supported and accelerated by the infrastructure bill. In 2022 alone, nearly $20.5 million in additional funding for projects in PennDOT’s northwest region is expected. The funds will be used by the department and its planning partners — the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO) — for projects in the six counties.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law means more money for the local transportation system too. Starting in 2023, PennDOT will dedicate $1.05 million of the funding to locally-owned bridge projects in the northwest region each year. This increases PennDOT’s District 1 annual investment in local bridges to $5.4 million through 2026.
A significant amount of the notable 2022 work in District 1 is part of multi-year projects that started in earlier years. This list includes the following:
• Interstate 90 reconstruction (miles 3.5 to 10.5), Route 18 interchange and three bridge replacements in Erie County, $66.1 million.
• I-90 repaving (mile 35 to New York state line) in Erie County, $15.4 million.
• I-79 restoration (miles 154 to 165) and two bridges in Crawford and Erie counties, $15.7 million.
• Pymatuning State Park Spillway Trail Extension and bridge repurposing in coordination with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in Crawford County, $2.3 million.
• I-80 patching and repairs (Ohio state line to mile 15) in Mercer County, $2.8 million.
Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:
• Route 18 resurfacing through the Borough of Conneautville, $1.4 million.
• I-90 resurfacing (miles 18 to 23) in Erie County, contract not yet awarded.
• Route 19 resurfacing, safety improvements and culvert replacement in Mercer County, $3.3 million.
A complete list of District 1 projects is available online at penndot.pa.gov/District1.