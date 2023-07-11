Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday that troopers seized cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and other prohibited drugs with a combined approximate street value of approximately $14 million during the second quarter of 2023.
Troopers seized 144 pounds of cocaine, 164 pounds of meth, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 11 pounds of heroin, 1,617 pounds of processed marijuana, and 74,074 pills of assorted narcotics.
State police also collected 1,227 pounds of prescription medication in the second quarter as part of the Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
