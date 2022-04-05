Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), in collaboration with the Pennsylvania National Guard and the American Legion, are seeking applicants for the annual youth camp.
The Elmer Hafer-American Legion-State Police-National Guard Youth Camp will be held June 5-11 at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg.
The six-day summer leadership camp is designed for teenagers, ages 15-17, interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement or the military. The camp, established in 1970 and formerly known as State Police Youth Week, works to improve the relationship between Pennsylvania’s youth and the law enforcement community. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp did not occur the past two years, and this year’s camp will mark the 50th camp held since its inception.
“I encourage young Pennsylvanians interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement or the military to take advantage of this great opportunity,” said State Police Col. Robert Evanchick. “The camp will teach skills and lessons that will last a lifetime.”
The camp is staffed by members of the PSP, the guard and the Legion. Cadets work on team-building exercises, physical fitness training, classroom activities involving police and military careers, and a marksmanship course. They also will visit the PSP Academy in Hershey and Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center in Lebanon County. In addition, the camp offers three $1,000 scholarship awards at the conclusion of the week.
Boys and girls interested in applying for the camp must be between 15-17 prior to entering the camp and not reach the age of 18 during the camp. Cadets who have previously attended the camp are not eligible to apply again. Applicants are expected to have a good academic record, be physically fit and be in good health. Teens attend the camp at no cost, as their local American Legion post sponsors their attendance.
Regional camp cadet programs are also hosted by PSP personnel. The week-long camp cadet programs are for boys and girls ages 11-15. To inquire about the availability of a camp cadet near you, contact your local troop community services officer.
• Application information: Visit pa-legion.com.