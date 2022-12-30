A Conneautville woman last seen at the Meadville-area nursing home where she worked has been missing since 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to state police.
Kelli Mead, 41, was last known to be at Embassy Health Care, 14714 Park Avenue Extension, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said in a press release Thursday afternoon. Police asked for help from the public in locating Mead, who was described as an endangered person in the announcement.
Mead is white with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5 foot three inches tall and about 135 to 140 pounds, according to police. She was last known to be wearing hospital-style surgical scrubs and dark blue Skechers tennis shoes.
She is believed to be driving her silver 2017 Subaru Outback with a license plate reading HGT 7360. The vehicle has a damaged front grille that is likely to be evident to passing motorists or pedestrians.
Anyone with information on Mead should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Meadville station of Pennsylvania State Police at (814) 332-6911.
