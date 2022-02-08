Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville are asking the public's help in locating Jeffrey Scott Johnson, a Conneautville area resident.
State police said they believe Johnson is at risk of harm or injury.
Johnson is described by police as a 33-year-old white man, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Johnson has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday walking east on Route 198 toward Conneautville, state police said.
Johnson was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown Columbia work boots and a green/gray baseball hat, according to state police.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should contact state police at Meadville at (814) 332-6911.