Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and American Legion, are seeking applicants for the annual youth camp.
Camp will be held June 11-17 at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.
The summer leadership camp is designed for teenagers 15 to 17 who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement or the military. The camp, established in 1970 and formerly known as State Police Youth Week, works to improve the relationship between Pennsylvania’s youth and the law enforcement community. This year’s event will mark the 51st camp held since its inception.
Cadets will work on team-building exercises, physical fitness training, classroom activities involving police and military careers, and a marksmanship course. They will also visit the PSP Academy in Hershey and Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center in Lebanon County. In addition, the camp offers three $1,000 scholarship awards at the conclusion of the week.
Anyone interested in applying must be between 15 and 17 prior to entering the camp and not reach 18 during the camp. Cadets who have previously attended are not eligible to apply again. Applicants are expected to have a good academic record, be physically fit and be in good health. Participants attend the camp at no cost, as their local American Legion post sponsors their attendance. Interested applicants can read more about the camp by visiting pa-legion.com. The application can be found by visiting the Legion’s application page.
Regional camp cadet programs are also hosted by state police personnel. The week-long camp cadet programs are for Pennsylvanians ages 11 to 15. To inquire about the availability of a camp cadet near you, contact your local troop community services officer.
