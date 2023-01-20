Pennsylvania State Police raided three massage establishments in Mercer County as part of an ongoing investigation.
The raids were conducted Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s organized crime unit, which was assisted in the investigation by Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker.
Acker said the state police executed search warrants at Mei’s Chinese Massage Therapy in Hermitage, Tian’s Chinese Massage Therapy in Grove City, and Xue’s Chinese Massage Therapy in Greenville, which are owned by the same individual.
Wednesday’s raid came as the result of a two-year investigation into reports that employees at the three locations performed illegal acts for customers, Acker said.
No one has been arrested and the three locations remain open. In the meantime, investigators will review any evidence recovered during the raids.
Acker said the search warrant affidavits will be sealed for 60 days starting Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.