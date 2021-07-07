Members of the Pennsylvania State Police made 503 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 8,935 speeding citations during the four-day Independence Day driving period from Friday through Monday. Troopers also cited 600 people for not wearing seat belts and issued 203 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Nine people lost their lives in crashes investigated by state police, with alcohol cited as a factor in four of the fatal collisions. Troopers responded to 680 crashes — in which 195 people were injured — over the long holiday weekend.
During the 2019 Independence Day driving period which spanned five days, nine people were killed and 287 were injured in the 975 crashes investigated by state police.
In Troop E, which includes Crawford County, there were 30 crashes, 13 injuries, six alcohol-related collisions, and no alcohol-related fatal crashes.