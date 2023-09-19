CONNEAUT TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the disappearance of 132 gallons of gasoline from a Linesville-area farm.
A 79-year-old Maples Road resident who expected to fuel up his lawn mower Friday instead discovered the holding tank used to supply farm vehicles on his property was empty, according to a police press release issued over the weekend. The man had filled the tank last Tuesday or Wednesday, he told police.
Police estimated the value of the stolen gasoline at $368.
Anyone with information related to the incident should contact state police at (814) 332-6911.
