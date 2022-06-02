Pennsylvania State Police investigated 775 vehicle crashes, which resulted in three fatalities and 191 injuries, during the four-day Memorial Day travel period.
Alcohol was a factor in nearly 9 percent of the crashes.
Troopers made 526 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 27,834 total traffic citations to include 1,080 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 233 tickets to people not securing children in safety seats between May 27-30.
There were 51 crashes, including one fatality, in Troop E, which includes Crawford County. Of those 51 crashes, alcohol was a factor in two of them. There were 11 injuries from the 51 crashes.
