Pennsylvania State Police investigated 668 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 194 injuries during the five-day Independence Day travel period.
Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.
Troopers made 505 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 23,738 traffic citations to include 845 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 210 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats between Friday and Tuesday.
There were 33 crashes in Troop E, which includes Crawford County. Of those 33 crashes, alcohol was a factor in six of them. There were 17 injuries from the 33 crashes.
