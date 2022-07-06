Pennsylvania State Police investigated 649 vehicle crashes, which resulted in four fatalities and 170 injuries, during the four-day Independence Day travel period.
Alcohol was a factor in 8 percent of the crashes, according to police.
Troopers made 515 arrests for driving under the influence and issued more than 24,000 total traffic citations to include 8,700 speeding violations and 294 tickets to people not securing children in safety seats between Friday and Monday.
There were 30 crashes in Troop E, which includes Crawford County. Of those 30 crashes, alcohol was a factor in three of them. There were 10 injuries from the 30 crashes.
