Pennsylvania State Police investigated 648 vehicle crashes resulting in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period.
Alcohol was a factor in four of the fatal crashes, according to police.
Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued nearly 23,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.
There were 32 crashes in Troop E, which includes Crawford County. Of those 51 crashes, alcohol was a factor in one of them. There were seven injuries from the 32 crashes, police noted.
