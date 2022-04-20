Pennsylvania State Police investigated 449 vehicle crashes, which resulted in more than 100 injured travelers and four deaths, during the Easter holiday weekend.
Alcohol was a factor in 10 percent of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 341 DUI (driving under the influence) arrests. Troopers also arrested 255 individuals on criminal charges and issued 13,490 traffic citations between April 15-17.
There were 20 crashes in Troop E, which includes Crawford County. Of those crashes, alcohol was a factor in three of them. There were six injuries from the 20 crashes.