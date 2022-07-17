BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Corry are investigating the fatal shooting of a buffalo last week at a Mickle Hollow Road farm.
The buffalo’s owner reported to state police that when he went to feed his buffalos at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, one of the animals did not show up. The farm is located a few miles southwest of Canadohta Lake.
When the man searched for the buffalo, he discovered it dead in his pasture. Further investigation revealed that the buffalo had been shot with a rifle, according to police.
Police are continuing a cruelty to animals investigation related to the incident. Anyone with information related to the shooting of the buffalo should contact police at (814) 663-2043.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.