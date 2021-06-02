Pennsylvania State Police investigated 844 traffic crashes during the four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, from Friday through Monday.
The crashes resulted in eight fatalities and 183 injuries, state police said. Alcohol was a factor in 63 of the crashes, but it was not a factor in the fatal crashes.
Troopers made 596 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 9,624 speeding citations over the weekend. They also cited 1,025 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 144 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.
State police said there were 33 crashes investigated by Troop E, which includes Crawford County. Of those crashes, there was one fatality.