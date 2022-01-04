Pennsylvania State Police investigated 471 traffic crashes which killed two people and injured 97 others during the during the New Year’s weekend from Friday through Sunday.
Alcohol was a factor in 8 percent of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 278 driving under the influence arrests. Troopers also arrested 248 individuals on criminal charges and issued 10,233 traffic citations.
State police said there were 23 crashes investigated by Troop E, which includes Crawford County. Of those crashes, three people were injured and four were alcohol-related. There were no fatalities.