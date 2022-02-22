EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — Multiple suspects remain on the loose, wanted by Pennsylvania State Police for taking shotguns during a midday Sunday burglary in southern Crawford County.
Five shotguns with wooden stocks — four 12-gauge and one 16-gauge single shot — were taken from an Atlantic-area man’s home near Laird and Leech roads in East Fallowfield Township at 12:17 p.m., state police at Meadville said.
The suspects stole ammunition for the shotguns as well as an unknown amount of rolled coins.
They also attempted to enter several other homes in the area before being scared off by homeowners, police said.
The suspects are described by state police as four or five men, each approximately 20 to 30 years of age. They are believed to have been using a black or dark-colored four-door sedan.
The rear window on the driver’s side of the car was smashed out and covered in plastic and/or cardboard and taped with red duct tape, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (814) 332-6911.