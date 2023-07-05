WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Three people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) at a checkpoint held Saturday night in West Mead Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Police checked a total of 49 drivers during the enforcement effort which also included roving patrols.
One driver was arrested for DUI alcohol, and two other drivers were arrested for DUI drug, police said. In addition, nine traffic citations and 17 warnings were issued to other drivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.