A Cambridge Springs-area man is facing multiple charges from Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly pointing a loaded rifle at a helicopter flying over his home inspecting power lines.
Auston Lee Lyons, 25, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct obscene language or gesture, according to online court records.
Police allege Lyons pointed a loaded AR-15 rifle at the helicopter containing two men that was flying over his home on Skeltontown Road in Venango Township around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The helicopter was being used to inspect power lines owned by FirstEnergy Corp.’s Penelec subsidiary, according to a news release from state police.
Lyons was taken into custody without incident at the residence, police said.
He was arraigned on the charges at 4:27 p.m. Friday by Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver, according to online court records. Police said he was released after $35,000 bail was posted.
The AR-15 rifle was confiscated during the investigation, police said.
Lyons faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Aug. 17 before Zilhaver.
