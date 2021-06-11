Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday that troopers made 18,412 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests in 2020, which reflects a 17 percent decrease from the total number of DUI arrests (22,139) in 2019. In addition, troopers investigated 4,157 DUI-related crashes in 2020.
“The Pennsylvania State Police has a zero-tolerance approach toward driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of state police. “Impaired driving is a serious crime that continues to impact our roadways. Troopers were tasked with additional duties during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they continued to work with our law enforcement partners to keep our roadways safe through a combination of DUI education and enforcement.”
In Pennsylvania, a driver is guilty of DUI if impaired by any substance. Troopers certified as drug recognition experts (DREs) receive specialized training to identify the physiological signs of impairment caused by a wide range of controlled substances. State police DREs conducted 1,192 drug influence evaluations in 2020.
Police made 1,018 arrests and investigated 241 DUI-related crashes in Troop E, which includes Crawford County.