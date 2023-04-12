Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the first quarter of 2023.
The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of first-class cities, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to a law enforcement agency.
There were 4,645 persons denied during the first quarter out of 327,272 checks conducted. Of those denials, 2,121 were referred to law enforcement agencies.
According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a third-degree felony if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.
