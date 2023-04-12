Pennsylvania State Police investigated 410 vehicle crashes which resulted in four fatalities and 110 injuries during the Easter weekend.
Alcohol was a factor in 31 crashes, none of which were fatal.
Troopers arrested 329 motorists for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs and issued 15,146 traffic citations during the three days beginning Friday.
Troopers cited 5,344 motorists for speeding, 481 for failing to wear a seat belt, and 80 for not securing children in safety seats.
Troop E, which patrols the state’s northwest region including Crawford County, had 17 crashes with four injuries. One crash was alcohol-related. There were 25 DUI arrests in the region.
The statistics provided by state police do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
