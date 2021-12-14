The struggles and successes of the Crawford County Drug & Alcohol Commission during the COVID-19 pandemic was the focus of a virtual roundtable held Monday and hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).
Jen Smith, secretary of the department, said the talk was one in a series of listening sessions DDAP has been holding across Pennsylvania. The objective is to help identify the lessons learned during the pandemic, as well as to help the department develop its next statewide plan, which will set out what goals DDAP will seek to accomplish in coming years.
"In order to do that, we need to talk to all of you," Smith said.
While the secretary was not able to stay for the majority of the talk, she was represented by Deputy Secretary Ellen DiDomenico. Representing Crawford County were several members of the commission, including Executive Director Anita Robinson, Assistant Director Jayme Ferry, Outpatient Therapist Lisa Hoffman and Prevention Supervisor Julia Covert, among others. There were also people from outside the commission but working in related agencies, including Alpine Springs Rehabilitation and Recovery CEO Brandin Brooks and Crawford County Assistant District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo.
DiDomenico mainly led the discussion, asking the representatives about various aspects of drug and alcohol programming and how it has operated during the pandemic.
A quick aspect to be brought up was the challenge of performing rehabilitation through tele-health and the preference for face-to-face interactions.
"I just don't think there was any substitute for it," Brandin said of in-person services.
Representatives said that while many clients were relieved they would still have access to treatment — even if it was remote — early on in the pandemic, it wore on them as the months went on with no end in sight, especially around the end of 2020.
"Nobody wanted to do Zoom," said Kelly Parker, case management supervisor. "They didn't even want to be seen on camera."
Further, staffing remained a major challenge during the pandemic as the commission and its partner agencies dealt with burnout among workers.
Case Management and Recovery Support Supervisor Lisa McFarren said the commission had five certified recovery specialists (CRS) before the pandemic, but are now down to one. While the commission held a training program earlier in the year which was so well attended that it had a waiting list, it did not translate to any hires as many of the attendees were already employed elsewhere and were just looking for certification.
Hoffman said it was also challenging to get clients checked in to detox or other care facilities, saying there have been several occasions where she'd be on the phone for hours only to learn the facility had no spots or required negative COVID-19 tests for two weeks before someone could be checked in.
Parker said in some circumstances, clients would be kicked out of detox facilities due to issues with quarantining. Brandin said many facilities aren't equipped to deal with the idea of having to quarantine residents, and separation is not feasible for proper treatment.
"When we purchased it, we didn't have the idea of quarantining individuals in mind," he said.
DiDomencio closed out the roundtable by asking, in brief, what each representative would want the department to look at or work on in the future. Responses ranged from changes in confidentiality to allow more open relationships with law enforcement and mental health providers to requests for more training in various fields, including intervention for children and trauma sensitive care.
The roundtable tour undertaken by DDAP is known as the Substance Use Disorder Listening Tour. According to the department, it was undertaken in response to an increase in overdose deaths and the use of more than one drug ("polysubstance use") throughout Pennsylvania.
