The head of the Senate Transportation Committee joined chamber officials Thursday to call for congressional action on a proposal to increase federal spending on infrastructure, drawing particular attention to the need for federal dollars to help pay for road and bridge repairs.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, said the state needs money to fix roads and bridges and if the federal government can provide the funding, it could prove to be a better solution than some of the alternatives the state Department of Transportation is pursuing.
The state’s plan would be “putting it on the backs of Pennsylvania residents by making them pay another toll,” he said.
An infrastructure plan that “is done in a responsible manner,” he said, “can truly benefit our commonwealth and benefit our commonwealth through repairing our infrastructure that is badly in need of repair, but also in creating good, family-sustaining jobs.”
The U.S. Senate voted 69-30 last week to approve a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., voted in favor of the plan and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., opposed it. The House has not yet taken up the bill yet.
Toomey said too much of the spending in the bill is unnecessary.
“Federal infrastructure spending should be driven by a reasoned assessment of our nation’s needs, but this process was driven by Democratic political imperatives rather than necessity,” he said.
Casey called it “critical funding to make Pennsylvania roads and bridges safer, expand broadband access and improve public transportation, while tackling the climate crisis by prioritizing electric and clean energy.”
There are more than 3,300 bridges and over 7,540 miles of highway in poor condition, Casey said. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 7.6 percent in Pennsylvania, and on average, each driver pays $620 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would send $11.3 billion to Pennsylvania for federal-aid highway programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over five years, he said.
Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, said the infrastructure bill would provide funding to tackle many important needs, but that helping the state cover the cost of road and bridge fixes would be a top priority.
“We have just about as many miles of state roads as the entire Northeast states have in total,” he said. “And we've got a freeze-thaw issue because of where we sit relative to our weather that presents unique and significant challenges to the commonwealth."
Langerholc said the infrastructure comes at a “critical point” for the state.
A Transportation Revenue Options Commission, created by Gov. Tom Wolf to develop recommendations for getting away from relying on gas tax for transportation funding, in late July recommended the state look to create mileage-based user fees to generate revenue based on how much people drive, regardless of how much gas their vehicles use.
Langerholc and other Republicans immediately objected to the suggestions. House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, called those revenue suggestions “ill-timed” and “short-sighted” while pointing to the possibility that the federal government would provide more funding.
John Finnerty reports from the Harrisburg Bureau for The Meadville Tribune and other Pennsylvania newspapers owned by CNHI. Email him at jfinnerty@cnhi.com and follow him on Twitter @cnhipa.