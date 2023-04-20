HARRISBURG — Distressed municipalities successfully exiting Pennsylvania’s fiscal recovery program risk sliding back toward financial collapse when they lose the authority to assess taxes above the legal limit, an official with the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) told House members on Wednesday.
Enhanced taxing power for municipalities enrolled in Act 47 provides a major revenue boost as a way to avoid bankruptcy or state control while local officials work with the state and consultants on a long-term plan for fiscal stability.
It takes a judge’s order from county courts to raise rates on property, earned income, payroll or local services beyond the respective limits set by state law. Such orders are good for one year. Municipalities can and do petition courts annually to extend the taxing authority throughout the entirety of their Act 47 participation.
Once municipalities exit the program, however, their authority to seek the heightened tax rates dissolves.
“I don’t think a place like Shamokin will stay out of Act 47 if they don’t receive or continue at least for a period of time that extraordinary taxing ability,” Rick Vilello, DCED deputy secretary of community affairs and development, told members of the House Local Government Committee.
“So, a phaseout in an instance like this would be appropriate,” said state Rep. R. Lee James, minority chair, R-Crawford/Venango.
“I think so,” Vilello replied.
Shamokin, a depressed coal town in Northumberland County’s anthracite region, received judicial approval for 15 consecutive years to tax properties at about 18 percent above the legal maximum, The Daily Item reported. It has also maintained a 2 percent rate for earned income taxes — the maximum is 1 percent — for nine straight years under a judge’s order.
The traditional 1 percent is split between the city and school district while the additional 1 percent exclusively belongs to the city.
Shamokin’s three-year exit plan prepared in 2020 predicts its financial stability achieved in Act 47 will crumble without the additional taxing authority. Its exit was to happen in February; however, the city was granted an 18-month extension with an exit now planned for August 2024.
‘Setting them up for failure’
State Rep. Robert Freeman, majority committee chair, D-Northampton, said the Legislature must work to address tax-exempt properties. Vilello said at a minimum, nontaxable properties represent 30 percent of the tax base among Act 47 municipalities. Some top 50 percent, he said.
State Rep. Kyle Donahue, D-Lackawanna, a former Scranton City Council member, said Scranton was able to keep its special exemption for tripling the Local Services Tax. However, he said the city still projects future deficits.
“We wouldn’t have been able to leave Act 47 on stable financial footing without those additional resources. For communities that might not have that are we just setting them up for failure?” Donahue asked.
Vilello notably paused for several seconds before answering that it is the job of the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services to prevent that. It’d be easier with greater resources.
“Yeah,” he said, “we’re kind of setting them up for failure.”
Current enrollees
There are 10 municipalities currently enrolled in Act 47 in addition to Shamokin.
Chester, in Delaware County, is under receivership with a state-nominated, court-appointed steward leading municipal decisions on finances. The state capital, Harrisburg, has an exit plan but no date yet to leave Act 47.
Johnstown, in Cambria County, exits on April 28. Its city council moved this month to standardize its heightened Local Service Tax to $1 weekly, or $52 a year. Residents had been paying $156 annually since 2016. That could decrease revenue by up to $900,000 annually, according to The Tribune-Democrat.
Additional exits are as follows: Hazleton, Luzerne County, May 4; Rankin, Allegheny County, May 24; Braddock, Allegheny County, July; Duquesne, Allegheny County, October; Greenville, Mercer County, November; Aliquippa, Beaver County, December; New Castle, Lawrence County, February 2024.
New Castle applied for $405,000 in grant funding spread over three years to offset salaries for the city administrator and code enforcement supervisor ahead of its exit, according to the New Castle News. This year marks the first that the city is operating under its Home Rule charter
Reading in Berks County, Mahanoy City in Schuylkill County, and Franklin in Cambria County are among those to recently exit the program.
Exits are legally mandated. A change in the state law now prevents municipalities from languishing in the Act 47 program. For example, Aliquippa joined in 1987; Braddock, 1988.
Tenuous returns
The returns for exiting communities have been tenuous, Vilello said. All have increased their bond rating but there are worries that some may backslide. A strategic management program within Act 47 is used to consult these municipalities post-exit.
State Rep. Dave Madsen, D-Dauphin, a former Harrisburg City Council member, bemoaned the Home Rule process. Home Rule requires a municipality’s electorate to twice approve the process — first, commission members tasked to draft a new municipal charter; second, approval of a new charter itself.
Home Rule allows greater local control. Commission members effectively rewrite the municipal charter, ordinances and tax rates outside the limits set by state laws, though the revisions can’t violate state law or the constitution.
“Home Rule was very, very difficult to articulate to folks,” Madsen said.
Vilello agreed, noting how Shamokin voters shot down Home Rule. He said change can be a hard sell to the citizenry — regionalized services, municipal consolidation, property tax reassessments, pension reform. Major shifts to the structure of a local government might not be appealing to the powers that be who might see their position or duties change, he said.
“We’re getting to the point where you’re going to see more and more structural issues come up. If we don’t take on the hard issues and kick the can down the road, we’re just going to be trying to triage,” Vilello said.
