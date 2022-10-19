To support the increased demand for direct connection between farmers and consumers, state officials on Tuesday launched a website for the PA Preferred brand.
At papreferred.com, visitors can search for Pennsylvania products and connect with Pennsylvania farmers.
“Major global events, including the pandemic and conflict in Ukraine, have made Pennsylvanians intimately more aware of where their food comes from,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Buying products with the blue and yellow PA Preferred checkmark means one simple thing — you’re supporting Pennsylvania farmers and producers and keeping your dollars right here at home. You can be confident that what you’re buying is grown, harvested or produced in Pennsylvania.”
The new website offers:
• An opportunity for Pennsylvanians to search for PA Preferred members and their products based on location.
• An accessible way for PA Preferred members to connect with customers and partner with other PA Preferred businesses.
• A streamlined system for the department to manage membership and data.
• Information about connecting with veteran farmers through the Homegrown by Heroes program, and information about the Farm to School program.
The website will soon offer a searchable events calendar and more.
In addition to serving consumers, the website provides an opportunity for PA Preferred members to expand their reach and grow their business. More than 820 members can be found in 65 counties.
Many on-farm markets and farmers market vendors are members of the PA Preferred program or carry PA Preferred products. PA Preferred is the statewide branding program for agricultural products grown, produced and processed in the state.
