WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — All eight candidates for state appellate courts in the November election presented their qualifications for the specific courts at a special candidate forum for the Crawford County Bar Association on Friday at The Country Club.
Of the eight, five are women. Six of the eight are already a judge at one level or another. And, one is an incumbent judge — seeking election after being appointed 18 months ago to fill a vacancy.
The event was the first time all eight candidates have appeared together.
Vying for one position on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court are Judge Kevin Brobson and Judge Marie McLaughlin. The Supreme Court is the highest court in the state and doesn't hear all appealed cases, but may choose which cases to hear.
Vying for one position on the state Superior Court are Megan Sullivan and Judge Timika Lane. The Superior Court hears all appeals from the lower courts — both civil and criminal matters. It often is the last court to hear a case and make rulings, which then become case law.
Voters will choose two judges for the Commonwealth Court. Candidates are: Stacy Wallace, Judge Lori Dumas, Judge Drew Crompton and Judge David Spurgeon. The Commonwealth Court hears cases regarding government regulations, including schools, unemployment laws and election laws, to name a few examples.
Supreme Court candidates
Judge Brobson currently is a judge of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania. He said although he doesn't have the most seniority on the court, his colleagues have elected him as president judge of the court, a reflection of what he believes is a testament to his work on the bench. He said he "will not legislate from the bench," meaning he won't make the law, but apply what is already in the constitution. Nor, he said would he issue rulings based on politics should he be elected to the Supreme Court.
In an interview prior to the forum, Brobson said he is seeking a position on the state's highest court because he would like to have a "new voice and new perspective on the court." He would like to see the court become "more transparent," referring to allowing the public to have easier access to the rulings. He said after 11 years on the Commonwealth Court, he believes this is an opportunity to take that experience to the next level. Brobson is the Republican candidate.
His opponent, Maria McLaughlin, was elected to the state Superior Court in 2017 and said she is the candidate with the largest breadth of experience in the race. She cited her service as a Superior Court judge, six years as a Common Pleas judge, and 19 years as an assistant district attorney and chief in the Philadelphia District Attorney Office.
She said she is proud that all her decisions on the court have been transparent.
She said she is the "only prosecutor in the race" and the "only trial judge." She noted she has visited all 67 counties in her campaigns. She spoke of her humble beginnings and hard work to achieve her success. She is the Democratic candidate.
Both candidates were rated "highly recommended" from the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
Superior Court
Attorney Megan Sullivan is a former deputy attorney general with the state Office of Attorney General and was an assistant district attorney and has 20 years of legal experience as both a criminal prosecutor and a civil attorney in Chester County. She said she has the judicial temperament for a position on the appellate court. The Superior Court hears all appeals from common plea courts. She said now that her children are grown and she has more time, she believes she has the experience to take to the court, adding she can also be objective. Her experience has been in fighting white collar crime and fraud as well as crimes against children. She also has argued before the Supreme Court at least 20 to 30 times. She said she is worried about the erosion of individual and constitutional rights and will make decisions based solely on the law and the constitution — not on "my views or politics." She is recommended by the Pennsylvania Bar Association. She is the Republican candidate.
Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Timika Lane cites her many years of community service as well as her years of legal service as good assets for a position on the Superior Court. She notes she is the "only judge" in the contest for the Superior Court. Recalling her mother's advice that "it's not about you, child," she said she was taught to serve others. She has been a litigation attorney prior to becoming judge. She said she has "real life" experiences that help qualify for the court. As a judge, she has presided over human trafficking cases and has a record as a judicial problem solver regarding specialty court programs, including programs for people who are being released from prison for reentry into the community. Prior to becoming an attorney, she was a schoolteacher. She is the Democratic candidate.
Commonwealth Court
Attorney Stacy Wallace of McKean is hoping to take her nearly 20 years of legal experience to fill one of the two vacancies on the Commonwealth Court. Noting that Commonwealth Court judges hear cases in a panel of three, she said she would bring a new perspective to the court — one of a lawyer as well as a small-business owner. She cited her experience in all types of legal cases, including work in banking, election and municipal law — all of which come before the Commonwealth Court.
She was unanimously elected as president of the McKean County Bar Association and was a law clerk for a McKean County Court of Common Pleas judge. She said although she believes the court is efficient, if she had the power to change something, she would like to see rulings made quicker than they often are. Wallace is a Republican.
Judge Lori Dumas has been a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge since 2002. She said it is "humbling" to be a judge and candidate, but "it's also good." Noting she was "not born with a silver spoon in my mouth," she said she worked hard to get where she is. "For me to stand in front of you, it's an honor and a privilege,."
"I believe it is very important going to the highest court to have legal experience as a judge," she said, adding "unless you have sat on the bench or worn the robe," it is difficult to understand.
As part of her judicial career, she created the first Judicial District's victim centered Juvenile Human Trafficking Court. She also has presided over several specialized courts and community initiatives. She said her decisions will be "based on the law." She is a Democratic candidate.
Next to speak was Commonwealth Court Judge Drew Crompton. He noted he was appointed to the position in 2019 to fill an unexpired term, which ends in January. He now must be elected to retain his seat on the court. He noted he brings a unique perspective to the position as he once was chief counsel to the Pennsylvania State Senate before his appointment. Thus, he said, he brings not only legal experience but that of working with the Legislature to draft legislation. "That experience bodes well," he said. He said the Commonwealth Court hears the cases relating to the state and local governments. He pledged to continue to fight to protect constitutional rights. He lives in Cumberland County and is a Republican. He is recommended for election by the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
Judge David Spurgeon of Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas said he is the only candidate "highly recommended" by the Pennsylvania Bar Association for election to the Commonwealth Court. He is a former prosecutor and a national expert on domestic violence cases. He has been a trial judge since 2016 and an adjunct law professor at Duquesne Law School. He assisted in creation of Veterans' court and supervised attorneys assigned to Mental Health Court and is a proponent of Treatment Court. He said he became involved in creating special courts after seeing some many veterans coming home with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and having legal issues because of it. He said growing up he was taught that "to much is given, must is expected," and he has tried to follow that philosophy in giving back to his community. He believes his various experience will be an asset to the Commonwealth Court. Spurgeon is a Democratic candidate.
Sara Patterson, president of the Crawford County Bar Association welcomed guests. She praised the efforts of Attorney Diane Adsit, who did most of the preparation work in a the event. Speakers were introduced by various attorneys from Crawford County, including District Attorney Francis Schultz, Assistant DA Paula DiGiacomo, Adsit, and Brian Cagle.
Armstrong will broadcast the event on its local channel.