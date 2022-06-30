State officials reminded residents to celebrate responsibility this Independence Day weekend.
“If your celebration includes alcohol, plan ahead by designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation. Never drive impaired,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser.
According to PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 136 alcohol-related crashes from July 2-5, resulting in six fatalities. Also, during the holiday period last year, there were 48 drug-related crashes, resulting in four fatalities.
Data from the Fish and Boat Commission shows that there were 49 arrests for boating under the influence (BUI) in 2021, a decrease from 60 in 2020.
Pennsylvania is a boating destination state, and boaters drive to and from their boating location. When an impaired boat operator gets behind the wheel to drive home, a BUI becomes a DUI (driving under the influence).
“Alcohol impairs judgment, balance and reaction time on the water and boating under the influence puts everyone at risk, including passengers and others enjoying the water,” said Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer.
“Our goal is for boaters to have a safe and enjoyable time on the water. This begins with safe boating practices that include wearing a life jacket each and every time they’re on a boat, and not drinking while boating,” he added.
Over this holiday period, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and local law enforcement will conduct checkpoints and roving patrols. This effort is funded through PennDOT’s statewide annual distribution of more than $4.7 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for impaired driving enforcement.
“PSP and its local law enforcement partners have zero tolerance toward impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, as well as speeding,” said PSP Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick. “Wherever you travel this holiday weekend, please slow down, buckle up, and drive safely.”
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) manages 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forest lands that permit recreational activities including boating and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) riding. Pennsylvania ranks top 5 in the U.S. for ATV crashes, with many of those incidents involving alcohol, which is not permitted on public lands. DCNR encourages all visitors to practice safe behavior, follow recreation guidelines, and to comply with all posted safety signage.
