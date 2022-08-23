The state is seeking proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants.
Officials are inviting applicants whose projects are aimed at preparing youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.
The Ag and Youth Program provides direct grants of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship.
Past-funded projects include workforce development programs, seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training, capital projects, and equipment purchases aimed at leading students to opportunities in agriculture and building the future workforce that Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry needs to succeed.
The 2021-22 Ag and Youth Program funded 57 projects in 33 Pennsylvania counties.
Grant applications must be submitted online through the Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application at esa.dced.state.pa.us. Applications are due by 4:59 p.m. Sept. 30.
