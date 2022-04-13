HARRISBURG — The state House has approved a bill to ban state-leased cars for legislators.
“Taxpayers are struggling right now to pay for their own cars and fill them up with gasoline,” said Republican state Rep. Brad Roae of Crawford County, the 6th District legislator who introduced the bill. “Taxpayers shouldn’t be paying to provide state legislators with state cars.”
State legislators currently may choose to use a state-leased car with a lease payment of up to $650 per month.
Roae said he has not had a state-leased vehicle.
Lawmakers like Roae who drive their own vehicles to work activities may submit for expense reimbursement, similar to the way most private-sector businesses reimburse employers for work-related travel expenses.
“Taxpayers are tired of seeing some lawmakers receive what appears to be special treatment,” Roae said, adding that eliminating state-leased cars for legislators would reduce financial liability issues for Pennsylvania.
He pointed to a past situation where a previous legislator crashed three times in a state car. The last crash occurred while the former legislator was driving without a valid driver’s license and the legislator reportedly fled from the scene of the crash. Taxpayers could in cases like this be forced to pay for some of the damage caused by the state-leased car, Roae said.
House Bill 746 sponsored by Roae passed on a 183-16 vote Tuesday. It now heads to the state Senate for consideration.