HARRISBURG — The state honored fallen heroes during a memorial service Monday.
Gov. Tom Wolf joined the Fraternal Order of Police to pay respect to Pennsylvania’s fallen heroes who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice.
“Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are steadfast public servants who put their lives on the line day after day to protect their neighbors, community members, and fellow Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “Today, we stand in memorial for our fallen officers. We recognize their heroism, bravery, and selflessness that we all rely on.”
This 27th annual observance was held at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg with members of law enforcement, families and local elected officials in attendance. The service included a Color Guard presented by the Capitol Police, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85, Rifle Salute by the City of Philadelphia Police, and "Amazing Grace" performed by the Greater Pittsburgh Police Emerald Society Pipe and Drums.
Roll call for presentation of Ultimate Sacrifice Medals included the following regional officers from 2019-21:
• Erie County: Officer Jason Michael Belton, Erie Police Department, and Detective Sgt. Gary R. Taccone, Erie Police Department
• Venango County: Sgt. Anthony J. Gorman, Sugarcreek Borough Police