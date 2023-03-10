First- through sixth-grade students in Pennsylvania can enter the 2023 Lyme Art Contest by creating a video or poster focusing on the theme, “How to Prevent a Tick Bite.”
The contest is designed to help students learn how to prevent Lyme disease by educating them about ticks, including where they live, how to prevent bites, and how to remove ticks that do bite.
The deadline for entries to be received is 5 p.m. March 17. Contest information can be found on the Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov.
Ticks are usually found in shrubs, weeds, leaf litter and tall grasses, but can be found anywhere there is grass. When exploring outside, it is important to take the proper steps to decrease the chances of getting bitten like covering exposed skin, wearing light colors to help detect ticks, and using an Environmental Protection Agency-approved insect repellent. As an added protection, use permethrin spray on shoes, clothes and gear before spending time outdoors.
After being outside, check yourself, your children and your pets thoroughly for ticks and remove any that you find. Then, take a shower to help remove any ticks that you may have missed. You can also throw your clothes in the dryer using high heat to help kill any ticks that might still be stuck to your clothes.
