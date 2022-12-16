Three Crawford County municipal police departments have been awarded state grants totaling more than $630,000.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved grants Thursday of $445,650 to Meadville, $132,721 to Titusville and $45,585 to Cambridge Springs. State Sen. Michele Brooks, whose district includes all of Crawford County, announced the local awards.
The grants to Meadville, Titusville and Cambridge Springs police departments are part of PCCD’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program, created by lawmakers in the state budget that was approved in July, Brooks said.
“Police officers deserve our support and the tools necessary to do the important job of keeping our communities safe, which is why my colleagues in the General Assembly and I prioritized this critical funding as part of the budget,” Brooks said. “The grants can be used in many ways to help our dedicated officers, as well as to preserve their safety.”
The funding is to help improve public safety though such things as communications system upgrades, body-worn or in-car cameras, recruitment and retention, training, surveillance cameras, automated license plate readers and other items.
The largest portion of Meadville’s award of $445,650 will go toward body cameras.
“We want to get body cameras for the officers as we already have dash cam (video) recorders in the five patrol cars,” Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin said.
The vehicle dash cam recorders, though, only record what is directly in front of the patrol car and without sound, Tautin said
The goal is to get up to 10 officer body cameras with audio recording so there are enough for a shift plus allow for recharging at shift change, Tautin said. A body camera system will require additional computer servers for the system and required storage of video, he said.
Meadville also plans to use money toward situation deescalation, use of force and implied bias training for officers.
Titusville’s award of $132,721 will go to a variety of uses with the biggest to fund an updated computerized records management system as well as scheduling software.
“The records management system will put us in line with other departments in the county and make information sharing easier,” Titusville Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon said.
In addition, Titusville will use the money to fund a full-time 40-hour per week clerical position within the department for 2023 and 2024. It also will pay for crisis intervention team training for each of the department’s 12 officers during 2023 and and 2024, LeGoullon said.
Cambridge Springs plans to use its $45,585 grant toward upgrading its current officer body camera system and associate equipment as well as training, Cambridge Springs Police Chief Tad Acker, said.
The three local grants approved are part of grants awarded to 197 law enforcement agencies totaling $135 million statewide.
