WEST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — A nearly $900,000 state transportation grant will help rehabilitate and reopen a West Fallowfield Township road closed since the summer of 2019.
West Fallowfield Township has been award an $895,022 state grant to rehabilitate and reopen Rocky Glen Road. The road has been closed since August 2019 because of severe damage from water runoff from rainstorms in the spring and summer of 2019.
State Rep. Parke Wentling and state Sen. Michele Brooks, whose districts include West Fallowfield Township, announced the grant Friday.
The road closure has affected transportation needs for local residents as well as the response time for police, fire, and emergency medical responders. Since the closure, those who used Rocky Glen Road for access onto State Route 18 have had to take alternate routes, adding travel time and mileage.
The closure also created access problems for area farmers who rely on the direct route to reach their fields with the agricultural equipment they need for planting and harvesting.
Funding comes from the Multimodal Transportation Fund under the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which manages Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs. The fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure a safe and reliable system of transportation across Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation evaluated the applications and made selections based on criteria such as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.
The Rocky Glen Road rehabilitation is one of 43 highway, bridge, rail, and bike and pedestrian projects in 21 counties selected for $45.9 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.