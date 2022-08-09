The Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General has filed a charge of welfare fraud against Jaime Kinder of Meadville.
The State Inspector General alleges Kinder obtained nearly $1,000 in benefits for a three-month period in 2019 to which she was not entitled.
Kinder, 44, was elected mayor of Meadville in November 2021 and took office in January of this year.
The single count of welfare fraud was filed Monday with Magisterial District Court 30-2-01 in Meadville. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor and carries a maximum of five years in jail and a $10,000 fine, if convicted.
Docketing of the filing appeared on Pennsylvania’s online court records at 6:29 p.m. Monday.
However, the Meadville district court office had closed for the day at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Tribune obtained a copy of the criminal complaint via a right-to-know request when the office opened at 8:30 a.m. today.
The complaint alleges Kinder obtained $966 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2019, to which she wasn’t entitled.
The complaint alleges Kinder knowingly underreported or failed to report to the Crawford County Assistance Office, the income of another member of her household.
The other member of her household had worked for the city of Meadville during the August through October 2019 time frame, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the complaint.
“Therefore, there was a false statement in income which would have affected Kinder’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for which she was not eligible beginning August 1, 2019, through October 31, 2019,” the complaint said.
Tribune attempts so far today to contact Kinder for comment have been unsuccessful.
Kinder has been sent a both a first-class mail and certified mail summons to appear in magisterial district court.
She faces a preliminary hearing on the charge Sept. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
See Wednesday’s edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more details.
