More Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries.
Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150 percent of the USDA-established poverty level to 185 percent.
The expansion follows a recommendation from the Emergency Food Assistance Advisory Committee. This increase allows Pennsylvania’s charitable food system to serve more food insecure Pennsylvanians who make just above the current income limit and also brings the SFPP and TEFAP in line with other food assistance programs such as SNAP, reduced-price school breakfast and lunches provided through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program, and the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
According to 2019 food insecurity data provided by Feeding America, 10.6 percent of Pennsylvanians — or 1,353,730 people — did not always know where their next meal was coming from. That number included 383,500 children, 14.6 percent of all children in the state. The COVID-19 pandemic made the challenge of tackling food security even greater.
Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are encouraged to explore the following programs:
• Food banks and food pantries can be found using this map.
• The WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs which provide vouchers to be spent at participating farmers markets.
• The Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program provides eligible seniors with a monthly box of food to supplement regular groceries, the box can be delivered by DoorDash in select areas.
• The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, provides benefits to purchase food at grocery stores and supermarkets.
• Congregate and Home-Delivered meals are nutritious meals available to Pennsylvanians 60 years of age or older and are delivered directly to eligible individuals’ homes, more information on these meals is available through County Area Agencies on Aging.
• The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides vouchers to be redeemed at grocery stores for specific food items.
• The Summer Meals Program provides nutritious meals to children when school is not in session.
• Resources for food assistance: Visit agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.
