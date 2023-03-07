A former member of the North and South Shenango Joint Municipal Authority must pay $6,750 as part of a consent agreement with the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission to settle violations of the state’s Ethics Act for public officials and employees.
John Tucker violated the Ethics Act to benefit himself while serving as a member of the municipal authority when he attended conferences, according to a 75-page report issued by the commission on Feb. 27.
Tucker, of Westford, was one of three South Shenango Township residents on the authority and vice president of it until he was removed under an order from Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in February 2021.
North Shenango Township and South Shenango Township appoint three members each to the authority, which operates a sewage plant that serves portions of both townships. Tucker had been on the board since 1983.
In October 2020, South Shenango Township Board of Supervisors petitioned Crawford County Court have Tucker removed for fiscal mismanagement regarding travel to conferences.
South Shenango Township Board of Supervisors filed a petition with Crawford County Court of Common Pleas claiming the authority spent a total of $106,640.65 on 10 twice-yearly conferences from 2015 through 2019. Annual conferences were held either in Chicago or New Orleans by the Water Environment Federation and at various locations in Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association.
Supervisors alleged that during the five-year period the meals totaled hundreds of dollars at a time, and bar bills, bicycle rentals and pedicures were charged to the authority. Supervisors also alleged the expenses covered a spouse or guest who went to the conferences.
A one-day hearing was held in Crawford County Court on Jan 21, 2021, before Senior Judge William Cunningham. On Feb. 8, 2021, Cunningham issued an order removing Tucker from the authority over fiscal mismanagement and abuse of public trust.
The Ethics Commission report found Tucker used his public position to benefit himself “when he participated in authority board votes to approve guest attendance and/or expense payments; when he incurred and charged expenses of a personal nature to authority credit cards and accounts when traveling on authority business for conferences and/or conventions; and when he submitted for reimbursement expenses of a personal nature alleged to have been paid in cash or by personal credit card.”
The report found Tucker also filed deficient state-required Statements of Financial Interests for calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020 for not disclosing his other public positions or offices and by failing to list any or all governmental entities in which he was an official, employee, candidate or nominee.
The consent agreement requires Tucker to repay the municipal authority $6,000 and pay the state $750.
Tucker also “must not accept any reimbursement, compensation, or other payment from the authority in settlement of the matter,’’ the order states.
Tucker filed deficient Statements of Financial Interests for calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020 by failing to include all his public positions or offices, the report found. In addition to being on the authority, Tucker was a member of Jamestown Area School District School Board and a board member of Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV, the report said.
