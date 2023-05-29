Another former member of the North and South Shenango Joint Municipal Authority must pay $3,500 as part of a consent agreement with the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission to settle multiple violations of the state’s Ethics Act for public officials and employees.
North Shenango Township and South Shenango Township appoint three members each to the authority, which operates a sewage plant that serves portions of both townships.
Dieter Meyer used his public position to benefit himself by voting to have the authority pay thousands in personal expenses that he made at state and national conferences from 2016 through 2019, according to a 55-page report issued by the commission on May 16.
Meyer had served as a North Shenango Township representative of the North and South Shenango Joint Municipal Authority from Jan. 6, 2003, until Jan. 4, 2021, when he resigned from the board.
Meyer now resides in the Ashland, Kentucky, area.
The Meadville Tribune made multiple calls to Meyer for comment since last week, but calls weren’t returned.
The report found Meyer violated the Ethics Act when he “caused expenses of a personal nature incurred when traveling on Authority business for conferences and/or conventions to be charged to Authority credit cards and accounts; when he submitted for reimbursement expenses of a personal nature paid in cash or by personal credit card; and when he participated in Authority votes to approve expense payments to credit cards or himself which included the aforesaid personal expenses.”
Meyer’s personal expenses at the state and national conferences the totaled no less than $3,870.07 from 2016 through 2019, the report said.
Those personal expenses included items such as meals, alcoholic drinks, additional days of hotel stays, checked luggage fees and sightseeing tours that were unrelated to the conferences or authority business, the report said.
Meyer also violated the Ethics Act for not filing required an annual statements of financial interests for 2016 through 2019 as required for public officials under Pennsylvania law, the report found.
Meyer also filed a deficient statement of financial interest for 2020 by failing to identify his occupation or profession and incorrectly dating that year’s form, the report also said.
Under a consent agreement dated April 12 that Meyer signed with the commission, he must pay $2,500 to the North and South Shenango Joint Municipal Authority and $1,000 to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by forwarding those amounts to the commission within 30 days.
Meyer cannot accept any reimbursement, compensation or payment from the municipal authority for full or partial reimbursement of the amount that he paid in settlement of the matter.
Meyer also must file complete and accurate statements of financial interests for 2016 through 2019, and an amended 2020 statement of financial interests with the commission within 30 days.
Meyer is the second former member of North and South Shenango Joint Municipal Authority settle ethics violations with the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission.
John Tucker violated the Ethics Act to benefit himself while serving as a member, according to a 75-page report issued by the commission on Feb. 27.
The commission found Tucker had personal expenses from attending the state and national conferences reimbursed by the authority.
Tucker, of South Shenango Township, was ordered to pay $6,750 as part of a consent agreement that he signed with the state. He had to repay $6,000 to the municipal authority and $750 to the state.
That report found Tucker also filed deficient state-required Statements of Financial Interests for calendar years 2018, 2019 and 2020 for not disclosing his other public positions or offices and by failing to list any or all governmental entities in which he was an official, employee, candidate or nominee.
In October 2020, South Shenango Township Board of Supervisors petitioned Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to have Tucker removed for fiscal mismanagement regarding travel to conferences.
The board’s petition to the court claimed the authority spent a total of $106,640.65 on 10 twice-yearly conferences from 2015 through 2019.
Supervisors alleged that during the five-year period the meals totaled hundreds of dollars at a time, and bar bills, bicycle rentals and pedicures were charged to the authority. Supervisors also alleged the expenses covered a spouse or guest who went to the conferences.
A one-day hearing was held in court on Jan 21, 2021, before Senior Judge William Cunningham. On Feb. 8, Cunningham issued an order removing Tucker from the authority over fiscal mismanagement and abuse of public trust.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.